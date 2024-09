Inflow into Mettur dam reduces

Water level in Mettur dam stood at 107.55 feet against its full capacity of 120 feet on Thursday. The storage level stood at 74.97 tmc ft against its full capacity of 93.47 tmc ft. Inflow into the dam reduced to 2,997 cusecs from Wednesday’s inflow of 4,397 cusecs.

Power shutdown

September 20

Hasthampatti and Omapur sub stations ( 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.):

Hasthampatti, Gandhi Road, Kumarasamipatti, Maravaneri, Manakadu, Chinna Tirupathi, Ramanathapuram, Kannankurichi, Pudhu Yeri, Housing Board, Kollapatti, Gorimedu, Kondappanaickenpatti, Ramakrishna Road, Alagapuram, Rajaram Nagar, Sankar Nagar, Kambar Street, Bharathi Nagar, Four Roads, Mitta Pudur, Saradha College Road, Chettichavadi, Vinayagampatti, Nagaramalai Adivaram, and Yercaud.

Omalur, Sinthamaniyur, Chinnsathapadi, Sikkanampatti, Panjukalipatti, Aranganur, Thottampatti, Dharapuram, Olaipatti, Thumbipadi, Chinna Tirupathi, Kattaperiyampatti, Thinnapatti, Karuvalli, U.Maramangalam, Pannapatti, Periyapatti, Pachinampatti, Poosaripatti, Marakottai, Karuppanampatti, Kadayampatti, Kottalur Pudur, Palpakki, Danishpet, Kanjanaickenpatti, Pukkampatti, Kongupatti, Kottangalur, M.N. Patti, Semmandapatti, Periyasathapadi, and Vadagampatti.

Two arrested for damaging Vinayaka idol in Salem

A Vinayaka idol at Vaikkalpattarai Kaliamman Kovil in Dadagapatti in Salem Corporation was damaged by unidentified persons on Wednesday. On information, Annathanapatti police verified CCTV footages in and around the temple and identified the suspects as Bhupathi (21) and Manirathinam (21), residents of Ambal Yeri Road and arrested them on Thursday.