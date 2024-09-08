ADVERTISEMENT

Inflow into Mettur dam reduces

Published - September 08, 2024 07:50 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Mettur dam’s water level stood at 115.93 feet against its full capacity of 120 feet on Sunday. The storage level stood at 87.12 tmc ft against its full capacity of 93.47 tmc ft. Inflow into the dam reduced to 16,794 cusecs from Saturday’s inflow of 18,553 cusecs. The amount of water discharged from the dam into River Cauvery for delta irrigation and canal irrigation continued at 19,000 cusecs and 700 cusecs, respectively.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vinayaka idols immersed in water bodies in Salem

In Salem district, 1,970 Vinayaka idols were installed with police permission on Saturday. On Sunday, various outfits immersed Vinayaka idols in the water bodies at Mettur, Edappadi, Kalvadangam, Vazhapadi, Sankagiri, Attur, and Thalaivasal. In Salem Corporation, hundreds of people took almost 400 Vinayaka idols to Mookaneri Lake and immersed the idols on Sunday.

Warders dismissed from service in Salem

Two persons, Arun (27) and Sivasankaran (26), who were working as warders at Salem Central Prison, were dismissed from service by the Salem prison Superintendent (in charge), G. Vinoth, on Saturday.

The two allegedly raped a woman in January last year near the prison quarters at Hasthampatti. The Hasthampatti police registered a case and arrested the duo. Following this, they were suspended. A departmental inquiry was initiated against them and Jailor Sivaraman submitted a report.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Salem

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US