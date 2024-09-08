GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Inflow into Mettur dam reduces

Published - September 08, 2024 07:50 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Mettur dam’s water level stood at 115.93 feet against its full capacity of 120 feet on Sunday. The storage level stood at 87.12 tmc ft against its full capacity of 93.47 tmc ft. Inflow into the dam reduced to 16,794 cusecs from Saturday’s inflow of 18,553 cusecs. The amount of water discharged from the dam into River Cauvery for delta irrigation and canal irrigation continued at 19,000 cusecs and 700 cusecs, respectively.

Vinayaka idols immersed in water bodies in Salem

In Salem district, 1,970 Vinayaka idols were installed with police permission on Saturday. On Sunday, various outfits immersed Vinayaka idols in the water bodies at Mettur, Edappadi, Kalvadangam, Vazhapadi, Sankagiri, Attur, and Thalaivasal. In Salem Corporation, hundreds of people took almost 400 Vinayaka idols to Mookaneri Lake and immersed the idols on Sunday.

Warders dismissed from service in Salem

Two persons, Arun (27) and Sivasankaran (26), who were working as warders at Salem Central Prison, were dismissed from service by the Salem prison Superintendent (in charge), G. Vinoth, on Saturday.

The two allegedly raped a woman in January last year near the prison quarters at Hasthampatti. The Hasthampatti police registered a case and arrested the duo. Following this, they were suspended. A departmental inquiry was initiated against them and Jailor Sivaraman submitted a report.

Published - September 08, 2024 07:50 pm IST

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.