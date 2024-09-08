Inflow into Mettur dam reduces

Mettur dam’s water level stood at 115.93 feet against its full capacity of 120 feet on Sunday. The storage level stood at 87.12 tmc ft against its full capacity of 93.47 tmc ft. Inflow into the dam reduced to 16,794 cusecs from Saturday’s inflow of 18,553 cusecs. The amount of water discharged from the dam into River Cauvery for delta irrigation and canal irrigation continued at 19,000 cusecs and 700 cusecs, respectively.

Vinayaka idols immersed in water bodies in Salem

In Salem district, 1,970 Vinayaka idols were installed with police permission on Saturday. On Sunday, various outfits immersed Vinayaka idols in the water bodies at Mettur, Edappadi, Kalvadangam, Vazhapadi, Sankagiri, Attur, and Thalaivasal. In Salem Corporation, hundreds of people took almost 400 Vinayaka idols to Mookaneri Lake and immersed the idols on Sunday.

Warders dismissed from service in Salem

Two persons, Arun (27) and Sivasankaran (26), who were working as warders at Salem Central Prison, were dismissed from service by the Salem prison Superintendent (in charge), G. Vinoth, on Saturday.

The two allegedly raped a woman in January last year near the prison quarters at Hasthampatti. The Hasthampatti police registered a case and arrested the duo. Following this, they were suspended. A departmental inquiry was initiated against them and Jailor Sivaraman submitted a report.