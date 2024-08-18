Inflow into Mettur dam reduces

Mettur dam’s water and storage levels stood at their full capacities of 120 feet and 93.47 tmc ft respectively on Sunday. Inflow into the dam reduced to 16,500 cusecs from Saturday’s 26,000 cusecs. The amount of water discharged from the dam into River Cauvery for delta irrigation reduced to 16,000 cusecs from 26,000 cusecs.

Elderly man murdered in Rehabilitation centre in Namakkal

Thangaraj (60) of Kodumudi in Erode district, who was at a private rehabilitation centre at Rasipuram in Namakkal district for mentally disturbed people, sustained grievous injuries in a clash between two persons and died at the centre on Sunday morning. The centre has almost 60 people residing in it. The Rasipuram police sent the body to the Rasipuram government hospital for post mortem. The police registered a case and are investigating. Inquiries revealed that Thangaraj was in the centre for the past six years and a 35-year-old inmate from Thanjavur attacked Thangaraj with a wooden log.

Valuables stolen from Jain temple in Salem

Devotees who visited the Jain temple on Muniappan Kovil Street in Shevapet on Sunday morning found the temple door lock broken open. They informed the Shevapet police who came to the spot and found 25 kg silver articles missing from the temple.

The police verified the CCTV footage and found a person with his face covered entering the temple and stealing the valuables. The police registered a case and are on the lookout for the culprit.

Girl drowns in water tank in Erode

M. Agalya (7) of Kezhmavallam near Hasanur in Erode district fell into a six-feet-deep water tank in her house when she was playing with children of the locality on Saturday evening.

The other children alerted the nearby residents and they rescued the girl from the tank and took her to the hospital, but doctors declared her brought dead. The Hasanur police registered a case and are investigating.

Nigerian citizen arrested for cheating in Erode

Ashok Kumar, a resident of Devampalayam near Kodumudi in Erode district, who runs a travel agency, received dollars from a Nigerian youth last week and gave him ₹48,000 in cash. Later, he found the dollars fake and lodged a complaint with the Erode District Superintendent of Police office. A special team was formed and the team nabbed the Nigerian youth, Nathan Ikkoscheev (27), in Erode. The police produced him before court and lodged him at Puzhal Prison in Chennai.