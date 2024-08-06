Inflow into Mettur dam reduces

Inflow into Mettur dam reduced to 26,000 cusecs on Tuesday morning from Monday’s inflow of 50,000 cusecs. At 4 p.m., the inflow fell to 22,200 cusecs. The dam’s level and the storage level stood at their full capacities of 120 feet and 93.47 TMC, respectively. The amount of water discharged from the dam into the River Cauvery has been reduced to 22,000 cusecs from 50,000 cusecs.

Elderly man arrested under POCSO Act in Salem

Arumugam (70), a resident of a locality near Veeranam in Salem district was arrested for allegedly misbehaving with a seven-year-old of the same locality while she was alone on Monday. A complaint was lodged with the Ammapet All Women’s Police Station after the girl revealed the incident to her parents. The police registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and arrested Arumugam.

Two arrested for murder in Namakkal

Senkarai police on Tuesday arrested Kalavathi (42) and her paramour Sakthivel (37) for the death of Kalavathi’s husband A. Ravichandran (45), a farmer of Alathurnadu near Kolli Hills in Namakkal District, was found dead outside his house and with injury marks on his body on Monday. Senkarai police arrived at the spot and sent the body to Namakkal Government Hospital for a postmortem. Police investigations revealed that Kalavathi and Sakthivel allegedly killed Ravichandran by strangulation. The police registered a case and arrested the duo.

