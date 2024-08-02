Inflow into Mettur dam reduces

Inflow into the Stanley Reservoir reduced on Friday.

At 8 a.m., the inflow into the dam increased to 1.71 lakh cusecs from the Thursday’s inflow of 1.70 lakh cusecs. At noon, the inflow reduced to 1.57 lakh cusecs and at 4 p.m., it further reduced to 1.30 lakh cusecs.

The water level and storage stood at their full capacity of 120 feet and 93.47 tmc ft respectively. The amount of water discharged into River Cauvery reduced to 1.30 lakh cusecs from 1.70 lakh cusecs. For canal irrigation, 500 cusecs of water discharged from the dam.

Officials attached to the Water Resources Department (WRD) said as the water released from Karnataka dams reduced, it reflected in the inflow into Mettur dam.

