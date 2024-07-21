Inflow into Mettur Dam reduces

Inflow into the Mettur Dam increased to 71,777 cusecs on Sunday morning from Saturday’s inflow of 68,843 cusecs. But, by noon, the inflow reduced to 53,830 cusecs and at 4 p.m., it again went up to 57,409 cusecs. The dam’s water level stood at 70.80 feet against its full capacity of 120 feet. The storage level stood at 33.39 tmc ft against its full capacity of 93.47 tmc ft. The amount of water discharged from the dam for drinking water purposes is maintained at 1,000 cusecs.

Eight injured in dog bite in Krishnagiri

Eight persons sustained injuries when a stray dog bit them at Doddametrai, near Shoolagiri. When the dog started biting the children playing there and those who came on two-wheelers, the local residents killed it. Those bitten by the dog — M. Ashwini (11), M. Subba Sri (9), R. Nivetha (3), S. Moulish (3), and S. Anjappa (47) — were admitted to Hosur Government Hospital.

Couple die in accident in Namakkal

Chinnaiyan (70) of Maravarpalayam near Paramathi Velur and his wife Santhi (60), who were heading to Paramathi Velur by a two-wheeler on Sunday, died on the spot when a car coming in the opposite direction collided with their vehicle near Paramathi Velur. Four persons in the car sustained minor injuries. The police sent the bodies to Paramathi Velur Government Hospital for post-mortem. A case was registered and further investigation is on.

Collector flags off 19 new buses in Salem

Salem District Collector R. Brindha Devi on Sunday flagged off two new buses that ply between Salem Old Bus Stand and Kamalapuram Airport via New Bus Stand, Five Roads, Junction, Mamangam, and Omalur. The Collector also flagged 17 new BS-VI buses - eight buses to Madavaram (Chennai) and three buses each to Chidambaram, Bengaluru, and Madurai.

Car destroyed in fire in Salem

Elango of Alagapuram, who owns a van, escaped with minor injuries when the van caught fire on Sunday. He was heading to Salem after dropping tourists at Edappadi when the vehicle hit the median and toppled near Uthamasolapuram. In the impact, the van caught fire. Elango managed to escape with minor injuries. The Shevapet Fire and Rescue Service rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire. The van was damaged in the incident. The Kondalampatti police registered a case.

Tangedco staff electrocuted in Salem

Chinnadurai (57), a wireman of Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco), was electrocuted while repairing a transformer at MGR Nagar in Vazhapadi on Saturday. The Vazhapadi police sent the body to Salem Government Hospital for post-mortem and registered a case in this regard.