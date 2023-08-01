ADVERTISEMENT

Inflow into Mettur Dam reduces

August 01, 2023 05:35 pm | Updated 05:35 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Hindu Bureau

Salem Inflow into Stanley Reservoir in Mettur reduced to 611 cusecs on Tuesday.

On Tuesday morning, the inflow was 879 cusecs from Monday’s inflow of 6,053 cusecs. In the evening, it decreased further to 611 cusecs. The dam’s water level stood at 63.38 feet, against its full capacity of 120 feet. The storage level stood at 27.27 tmc ft against its full capacity of 93.47 tmc ft. The amount of water discharged from the dam for delta irrigation reduced to 12,000 cusecs from 14,000 cusecs.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US