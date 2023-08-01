HamberMenu
Inflow into Mettur Dam reduces

August 01, 2023 05:35 pm | Updated 05:35 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Hindu Bureau

Salem Inflow into Stanley Reservoir in Mettur reduced to 611 cusecs on Tuesday.

On Tuesday morning, the inflow was 879 cusecs from Monday’s inflow of 6,053 cusecs. In the evening, it decreased further to 611 cusecs. The dam’s water level stood at 63.38 feet, against its full capacity of 120 feet. The storage level stood at 27.27 tmc ft against its full capacity of 93.47 tmc ft. The amount of water discharged from the dam for delta irrigation reduced to 12,000 cusecs from 14,000 cusecs.

