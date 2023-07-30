Inflow into Mettur Dam reduces

July 30, 2023 05:17 am | Updated 02:00 am IST

The inflow into the Stanley Reservoir in Mettur reduced to 13,839 cusecs on Saturday.

On Saturday morning, the inflow into the dam increased to 18,058 cusecs from Friday’s inflow of 15,232 cusecs. But in the evening, the inflow reduced to 13,839 cusecs. The dam’s level stood at 65.59 feet, against its full capacity of 120 feet. The storage level stood at 29.02 TMC, against its full capacity of 93.47 TMC. The amount of water discharged from the dam for delta irrigation continues at 12,000 cusecs.

Officials attached to the Water Resources Department said that due to poor rainfall in catchment areas, inflow into the dam reduced.

