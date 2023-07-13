Inflow into Mettur Dam reduces

July 13, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - Salem

Inflow into Mettur Dam reduced on Thursday. The dam’s water level stood at 78.51 feet, against its full capacity of 120 feet. The storage level stood at 40.48 tmc ft, against its full capacity of 93.47 tmc ft. Inflow into the dam was reduced to 107 cusecs from Wednesday’s inflow of 161 cusecs. Water discharged from the dam for delta irrigation continues to be at 10,000 cusecs.

Four get five-year imprisonment in Salem

Four persons were sentenced to five-year imprisonment for attempting to murder a causal labourer in May 2021. Due to previous enmity, the four-member gang attempted to murder K. Madhavan (25) of Kitchipalayam in May 2021, Madhavan escaped with injuries to his hands. The Kitchipalayam police arrested C. Sanjay (22), M. Thalapathi (22), S. Chandru (23), and V. Sathish (23).

The case trial was held at the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court in Salem, and on Thursday, the court found the accused guilty, awarded five-year imprisonment and also imposed a fine of ₹ 7,500 each.