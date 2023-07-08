HamberMenu
Inflow into Mettur Dam reduces

July 08, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Water level at Mettur Dam stood at 83.35 feet, against its full capacity of 120 feet on Saturday. The storage level stood at 45.37 tmc ft, against its full capacity of 93.47 tmc ft. Inflow into the dam reduced to 174 cusecs from Friday’s inflow of 226 cusecs.

Three arrested in Namakkal

Three persons, who posed as crime branch police and cheated a tea shop owner of over ₹3 lakh, were arrested by the police.

According to the police, on June 26, the trio visited the house of Chelladurai (50) of EB Colony in Namakkal posing as crime branch police. Chelladurai, who runs a tea shop, allegedly has cases pending against him for selling lottery. The trio claimed that they came to check his house regarding the case and took ₹34,000 in cash from the house. They took Chelladurai to a bank in the locality, withdrew ₹3 lakh from his account, and also got two blank cheques from him.

On July 6, a person produced a cheque to the bank and the bank officials alerted Chelladurai. He informed the police who inquired the person and identified him as Madeswaran (35) of Tiruchengode. On July 7, the police nabbed Sabarinathan (35) of Tiruchengode, and Eliyas (31) of Gorimedu in Salem. The police also recovered ₹1.65 lakh from them. They were remanded in prison.

