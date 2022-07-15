Coimbatore

Inflow into Mettur dam reduces

Staff Reporter Salem July 15, 2022 00:53 IST
Updated: July 15, 2022 00:53 IST

The inflow into the Mettur dam reduced to 73,029 cusecs on Thursday. At 4 p.m., the water level stood at 111.30 feet against its full capacity of 120 feet, and the storage was 80,270 mcft.

The inflow into the dam reduced to 73,029 cusecs from from 77,807 cusecs, the level at 12 p.m. on Thursday. The water discharged into the Cauvery river increased to 20,000 cusecs from 15,000 cusecs. The water is being released through the dam power house and tunnel power house, which would generate 200 MW of hydroelectric power.

Officials of the Water Resources Department (WRD) said that as water discharged from dams in Karnataka was reduced on Wednesday, the inflow into Mettur dam also reduced. On Thursday afternoon, water released from Karnataka dams increased to 1.04 lakh cusecs. So from Friday, the inflow into Mettur dam will increase again, officials pointed out.  

