Inflow into Mettur dam reduces

The inflow into the Mettur dam reduced to 9,772 cusecs on Thursday.

Water level in the dam stood at 115.22 feet against its full capacity of 120 feet. The storage was 86,051 tmcft. The inflow was reduced to 9,772 cusecs from Wednesday’s 17,923 cusecs. The discharge from the dam into Cauvery river for irrigation in the delta region increased to 12,000 cusecs from 8,000 cusecs.

Public Works Department officials said rainfall had reduced in the catchment areas and that was the reason for reduced inflow. The discharge increased following demand in the delta region, they added.