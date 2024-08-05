GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Inflow into Mettur Dam reduces, water level nears 95 feet at Bhavanisagar dam

Published - August 05, 2024 09:26 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Inflow into Mettur Dam reduced to 73,330 cusecs on Monday morning and by noon, it reduced further to 60,273 cusecs. At 4 p.m., the inflow was 50,000 cusecs. On Sunday, the inflow stood at 74,662 cusecs. The dam’s water level and the storage level stood at their full capacities of 120 feet and 93.47 tmc ft, respectively. The amount of water discharged from the dam into the River Cauvery reduced to 50,000 cusecs from 70,000 cusecs.

The water level in Bhavanisagar Dam neared 95 feet on Monday as against the full reservoir level of 105 feet. At 4 p.m., the water level stood at 94.94 feet, while the inflow was 1,367 cusecs. The storage was 24.94 tmc ft against its capacity of 32.80 tmc ft. The discharge stood at 800 cusecs in Arakkankottai and Thadapalli Canals, 150 cusecs in Kalingarayan Canal and 100 cusecs in River Bhavani for drinking water purpose.

Related Topics

Erode

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.