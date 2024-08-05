Inflow into Mettur Dam reduces, water level nears 95 feet at Bhavanisagar dam

Inflow into Mettur Dam reduced to 73,330 cusecs on Monday morning and by noon, it reduced further to 60,273 cusecs. At 4 p.m., the inflow was 50,000 cusecs. On Sunday, the inflow stood at 74,662 cusecs. The dam’s water level and the storage level stood at their full capacities of 120 feet and 93.47 tmc ft, respectively. The amount of water discharged from the dam into the River Cauvery reduced to 50,000 cusecs from 70,000 cusecs.

The water level in Bhavanisagar Dam neared 95 feet on Monday as against the full reservoir level of 105 feet. At 4 p.m., the water level stood at 94.94 feet, while the inflow was 1,367 cusecs. The storage was 24.94 tmc ft against its capacity of 32.80 tmc ft. The discharge stood at 800 cusecs in Arakkankottai and Thadapalli Canals, 150 cusecs in Kalingarayan Canal and 100 cusecs in River Bhavani for drinking water purpose.