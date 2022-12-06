Inflow into Mettur dam reduces to 8,440 cusecs

December 06, 2022 05:36 pm | Updated 05:36 pm IST

The inflow into the Stanley Reservoir in Mettur was reduced to 8,440 cusecs on Tuesday.

The dam’s water level stood at 119.44 feet, against its full capacity of 120 feet. The storage level stood at 92.58 TMC, against its full capacity of 93.47 TMC. At 8 a.m., inflow into the dam was reduced to 9,566 cusecs from Monday’s inflow of 10,114 cusecs. By 4 p.m., inflow had dropped to 8,440 cusecs. The amount of water discharged into the River Cauvery through the dam and powerhouse tunnel is maintained at 1,000 cusecs. For canal irrigation, water discharged through the east-west bank canals is maintained at 600 cusecs.