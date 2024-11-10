 />
Inflow into Mettur dam reduces to 7,862 cusecs

Published - November 10, 2024 07:10 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Mettur dam’s water level stood at 106.53 feet on Sunday against its full capacity of 120 feet. The storage level stood at 73.56 tmc ft against its full capacity of 93.47 tmc ft. Inflow into the dam reduced to 7,862 cusecs from Saturday’s inflow of 9,149 cusecs. The amount of water discharged from the dam into the River Cauvery for delta irrigation and canal irrigation continued at 8,000 cusecs and 600 cusecs, respectively.

Seven arrested for murder in Salem

The Karipatti police arrested seven persons on Saturday in connection with the murder of a 45-year-old man on Friday. A gang murdered P. Pattarai Saravanan alias Saravanan, a resident of Velliampatti, while he was on the way to Vazhapadi in a car. Police investigations revealed that to take revenge for the murder of history sheeter Kattur Anand, his relatives and accomplices allegedly murdered Saravanan. On Saturday, the police arrested seven persons, including Kattur Anand’s wife A. Sathya (30) and his brother Ganesh (30) and remanded them in prison. Later, 10 persons, including Kattur Anand’s brother-in-law Karthik (35), surrendered before the police on Saturday midnight. After investigation, they will be remanded in prison, police said.

Published - November 10, 2024 07:10 pm IST

