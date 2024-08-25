ADVERTISEMENT

Inflow into Mettur dam reduces to 6,467 cusecs

Published - August 25, 2024 07:59 am IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Inflow into the Stanley Reservoir in Mettur reduced to 6,467 cusecs on Saturday.

The dam’s water level stood at 118.75 feet, against its full capacity of 120 feet. The storage level stood at 91.49 TMC against its full capacity of 93.47 TMC. Inflow into the dam reduced to 6,467 cusecs from Friday’s inflow of 6,501 cusecs. The amount of water discharged from the dam into the River Cauvery for delta irrigation continued at 12,000 cusecs. For canal irrigation, water discharged from the dam increased to 700 cusecs from 500 cusecs.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Salem / Tamil Nadu

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US