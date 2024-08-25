GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Inflow into Mettur dam reduces to 6,467 cusecs

Published - August 25, 2024 07:59 am IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Inflow into the Stanley Reservoir in Mettur reduced to 6,467 cusecs on Saturday.

The dam’s water level stood at 118.75 feet, against its full capacity of 120 feet. The storage level stood at 91.49 TMC against its full capacity of 93.47 TMC. Inflow into the dam reduced to 6,467 cusecs from Friday’s inflow of 6,501 cusecs. The amount of water discharged from the dam into the River Cauvery for delta irrigation continued at 12,000 cusecs. For canal irrigation, water discharged from the dam increased to 700 cusecs from 500 cusecs.

