Inflow into Mettur dam reduces to 6,229 cusecs

Water level at Mettur dam stood at 109.24 feet on Sunday against its full capacity of 120 feet. The storage level stood at 77.33 tmc ft against its full capacity of 93.47 tmc ft. Inflow into the dam reduced to 6,229 cusecs from Saturday’s inflow of 6,422 cusecs. The amount of water discharged from the dam into River Cauvery for delta irrigation and canal irrigation continued at 1,000 cusecs and 600 cusecs, respectively.

Teacher arrested under POCSO Act in Salem

A Tamil Teacher of a government high school here was arrested for allegedly misbehaving with a class X girl student on Saturday. M. Pragadeeswaran (38) of Iruppali near Edappadi allegedly came in an inebriated state to the school on Saturday to conduct special class for the class X students. At that time, he allegedly misbehaved with a girl student. The girl informed her parents about it following which the parents and relatives gathered near the school. On information, the Poolampatti police rushed to the spot and handed over the teacher to Sankari All Women’s Police Station. After investigation, the police registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. He was remanded in custody on Sunday.

Man arrested for possessing gun, planting ganja in Krishnagiri

A 49-year-old man was arrested for planting ganja near his farm land possessing country-made gun. Acting on a tip-off, the Denkanikottai police conducted raids at the house of C. Mariappan at Veerachetti Eri near Denkanikottai on Saturday evening and found that he had planted 30 ganja plants near his farmland and also possessed a country-made gun. The police destroyed the ganja plants and seized the gun. The police registered a case under Sections 8(b) and 20(a)(i) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and under Section 25(1-A) of the Indian Arms Act and arrested him. He was remanded in prison.

Police conducts checks at hostels in Namakkal

More than 50 police personnel conducted surprise checks in more than 20 private hostels run near a private college on Tiruchengode-Erode Road on Sunday. Later, the police conducted raids in shops and bakeries in the locality and banned tobacco items were found. The police said that the surprise checks would be conducted regularly.