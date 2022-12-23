Inflow into Mettur dam reduces to 5,600 cusecs

December 23, 2022 06:20 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - Salem

Inflow into the Stanley Reservoir in Mettur was reduced to 5,600 cusecs on Friday.

The dam’s water level and its storage level stood at their full capacities of 120 feet and 93.47 TMC, respectively.

At 8 a.m., the inflow into the dam stood at 9,600 cusecs, and by 4 p.m., it had dropped to 5,600 cusecs. The amount of water discharged into the River Cauvery through the dam and powerhouse tunnel is reduced from 9,000 cusecs to 5,000 cusecs.

For canal irrigation, water discharged through the east-west bank canals is maintained at 600 cusecs.