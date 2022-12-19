Inflow into Mettur dam reduces to 5,600 cusecs

December 19, 2022 05:06 pm | Updated 05:06 pm IST

The inflow into the Stanley Reservoir in Mettur was reduced to 5,600 cusecs on Monday.

The dam’s water level and its storage level stood at their full capacities of 120 feet and 93.47 TMC, respectively. At 8 a.m., the inflow into the dam was at 7,600 cusecs, and by 10 a.m., it had reduced to 5,600 cusecs. At 4 p.m., it continued the same. The water discharged into the River Cauvery through the dam and powerhouse tunnel was reduced to 5,000 cusecs from 7,000 cusecs. For canal irrigation, water discharged through the east-west bank canals is maintained at 600 cusecs.

