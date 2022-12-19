  1. EPaper
  2. Football 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Messi vs Maradona: A statistical comparison of their careers with Argentina

Inflow into Mettur dam reduces to 5,600 cusecs

December 19, 2022 05:06 pm | Updated 05:06 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The inflow into the Stanley Reservoir in Mettur was reduced to 5,600 cusecs on Monday.

The dam’s water level and its storage level stood at their full capacities of 120 feet and 93.47 TMC, respectively. At 8 a.m., the inflow into the dam was at 7,600 cusecs, and by 10 a.m., it had reduced to 5,600 cusecs. At 4 p.m., it continued the same. The water discharged into the River Cauvery through the dam and powerhouse tunnel was reduced to 5,000 cusecs from 7,000 cusecs. For canal irrigation, water discharged through the east-west bank canals is maintained at 600 cusecs.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.