Inflow into Mettur dam reduces to 4,639 cusecs

September 24, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - Salem

Inflow into Mettur dam reduced to 4,639 cusecs on Sunday from Saturday’s inflow of 5,056 cusecs. On Sunday, water level in the dam stood at 37.57 feet, against its full capacity of 120 feet. The storage level stood at 10.87 tmc ft against its full capacity of 93.47 tmc ft. The amount of water discharged from the dam for delta irrigation continued at 6,500 cusecs.

Man kills woman in Salem

The police arrested a 25-year-old man for the murder of a 20-year-old woman whose body was found at Jodukuli on Deevattipatti-Dharmapuri Main Road on Saturday. The Deevattipatti police sent the body to Salem Government Hospital for a post-mortem and identified the deceased as K. Gokilavani, a paramedical student of Jalakandapuram. R. Muralikrishna of C.K. Nagar in Bengaluru surrendered before the police on Saturday. He said he fell in love with Gokilavani and they got married a year ago, which was not revealed to anyone. Meanwhile, he found Gokilavani speaking to other men, which created an issue between them. On Saturday, he took her to Jodukuli and murdered her. The police arrested the accused and he was remanded in prison on Sunday.

TVK calls for caste census in Tamil Nadu

Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi (TVK) president T. Velmurugan said a caste census should be conducted in Tamil Nadu and 10.5% reservation should be given to Vanniyars. Former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi gave a 20% reservation for 108 castes, he added. He said that in key posts, north Indian officials were appointed in Tamil Nadu that affected the promotion of Tamil Nadu cadre officers.

