Inflow into Mettur dam reduces to 4,012 cusecs

December 31, 2022 05:13 pm | Updated 05:13 pm IST

The inflow into the Stanley Reservoir in Mettur was reduced to 4,012 cusecs on Saturday.

The dam's water level stood at 119.26 feet, against its full capacity of 120 feet. The storage level stood at 92.29 TMC, against its full capacity of 93.47 TMC. The inflow into the dam was reduced to 4,012 cusecs from Friday's inflow of 5,067 cusecs. The water discharged into the River Cauvery through the dam and powerhouse tunnel is maintained at 12,000 cusecs. For canal irrigation, water discharged through the east-west bank canals is maintained at 400 cusecs.