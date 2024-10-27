Inflow into Mettur dam reduces to 30,475 cusecs

Water level in Mettur dam stood at 106.48 feet on Sunday against its full capacity of 120 feet. The storage stood at 73.49 tmc ft against its full capacity of 93.47 tmc ft. Inflow into the dam reduced to 30,475 cusecs from Saturday’s inflow of 33,148 cusecs. The amount of water discharged from the dam into River Cauvery for delta irrigation and canal irrigation continued at 2,500 cusecs and 600 cusecs respectively.

Women arrested for cheating

Two women were arrested for cheating a 60-year-old woman in Salem in Saturday evening. K. Mariammal of Pallipatti Uppupallam near Mecheri was alone at her house on Saturday when two women came there introducing themselves as astrologers.

They asked her to perform a ritual for remedy and Mariammal gave them her gold earring weighing four gm and ₹4,000 cash. After receiving the valuables, the women started to flee. Mariammal raised an alarm and local villagers caught the duo and informed the Mecheri police. The police identified them as P. Revathi (22) and K. Vaitheeswari (26), residents of Thottiyam in Tiruchi district and arrested them.

Two die in accidents in Salem

G. Karthickraja (27) of Steel Plant, who was working for an IT company in Chennai, died on Saturday night when a government bus hit the two-wheeler he was riding on Meyyanur main road. The Pallapatti police registered a case and are investigating.

R. Kathiravan (21), a resident of Alamarathukadu near Kondalampatti, was heading home in Neikarapatti on a two-wheeler when an unidentified vehicle hit him on Saturday night. The Kondalampatti police registered a case and are investigating.

Two more arrested in pangolin smuggling

The Forest Department officials, who nabbed four persons on Thursday for trying to sell a pangolin at Sikkampatti, arrested two more on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, the officials nabbed M. Kulanthai (39), M. Palani (34), and M. Sathayaraj (31), residents of Yercaud, and Moorthy (52), a resident of Sikkampatti. Based on investigations with them, the officials on Saturday arrested Manivasagan (62) and Krishnamoorthy (63), residents of Karur, in connection with the smuggling.

