Inflow into the Stanley Reservoir in Mettur reduced to 30,000 cusecs on Saturday, and the same amount of water was discharged into the Cauvery River.

The dam’s water level and the storage level stood at their full capacities of 120 feet and 93.47 TMC, respectively. At 8 a.m., inflow into the dam had reduced to 30,000 cusecs from Friday’s inflow of 40,000 cusecs, and at 4 p.m., it continued the same..