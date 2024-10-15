GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Inflow into Mettur dam reduces to 15,531 cusecs

Published - October 15, 2024 06:53 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Inflow into the Stanley Reservoir in Mettur reduced to 15,531 cusecs on Tuesday.

The dam’s water level stood at 90.87 feet against its full capacity of 120 feet. The storage level stood at 53.65 TMC against its full capacity of 93.47 TMC. Inflow into the dam reduced to 15,531 cusecs from Monday’s inflow of 17,596 cusecs. The amount of water discharged from the dam into the River Cauvery for delta irrigation was reduced to 500 cusecs from 3,000 cusecs. For canal irrigation, water discharged from the dam reduced to 300 cusecs from 500 cusecs.

According to officials from the Water Resources Department, the rain in the delta districts has reduced the demand for water from the dam. So the water discharged from the dam reduced and in the coming days, based on the demand from the delta region, water discharge will be increased from the dam. Similarly, with continuous rain in Salem, Namakkal, and Erode districts, water discharged for canal irrigation also reduced, officials added.

