Inflow into Mettur dam reduces to 12,400 cusecs

November 20, 2022 05:43 pm | Updated 05:43 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Inflow into Stanley Reservoir in Mettur was reduced to 12,400 cusecs on Sunday.

The dam’s water level and storage level stood at their full capacities of 120 feet and 93.47 tmc ft, respectively. At 8 a.m., the inflow was 12,500 cusecs, and by 4 p.m., it reduced to 12,400 cusecs. The amount of water discharged into River Cauvery through the dam and powerhouse tunnel is maintained at 12,000 cusecs. For canal irrigation, the amount of water discharged through the East-West bank canal is reduced to 400 cusecs from 500 cusecs.

