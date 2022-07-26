The inflow into Mettur dam reduced to 20,000 cusecs on Tuesday. The water level at the dam stood at its full capacity of 120 feet for the 11th consecutive day and the storage was maintained at its full capacity of 93.47 TMC. The inflow into the dam was reduced to 20,000 cusecs from Monday’s inflow of 23,500 cusecs. The water discharged into the River Cauvery was reduced to 19,000 cusecs from 23,000 cusecs.

The water discharged through 16-vent surplus sluices was stopped on Tuesday, and the water was discharged through the dam and power house tunnel. The amount of water discharged for canal irrigation through East-West Bank canals was maintained at 500 cusecs.