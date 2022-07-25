Inflow into Mettur dam reduced

The inflow into Mettur dam was reduced to 24,438 cusecs on Monday.

On Monday, at 8 a.m., the inflow into the dam was reduced to 28,203 cusecs from Sunday’s inflow of 33,681 cusecs. At 4 p.m., the inflow was further reduced to 24,438 cusecs. The water discharged into River Cauvery was also reduced to 25,000 cusecs, including 23,000 cusecs through the dam and power house tunnel and 2,000 cusecs through the 16-vent surplus sluices. The water discharged for canal irrigation through the East-West bank canal is maintained at 500 cusecs.