Inflow into Mettur dam reduced

The inflow into Stanley Reservoir in Mettur reduced to 28,587 cusecs on Saturday. On Saturday, at 8 a.m., the inflow into the dam reduced to 35,237 cusecs from Friday’s inflow of 41,219 cusecs. At 4 p.m., the inflow further reduced to 28,587 cusecs. The water discharged into the River Cauvery was also reduced to 30,000 cusecs, including 23,000 cusecs through the dam and power house tunnel and 7,000 cusecs through the 16-vent surplus sluices. For canal irrigation, the water discharged through the East and West bank canals was maintained at 500 cusecs. The dam water level was maintained at its full capacity of 120 feet for the eighth consecutive day.