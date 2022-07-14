Inflow into Mettur dam reduced

The inflow into the Mettur dam was reduced to 77,807 cusecs on Thursday. On Thursday at 12 noon, the water level in the dam stood at 110.77 feet against its full capacity of 120 feet, and the storage was 79,508 Mcft. The inflow into the dam was reduced to 77, 807 cusecs from Thursday’s morning (8 a.m.) inflow of 85,129 cusecs. The water discharged into the Cauvery river was maintained at 15,000 cusecs. Officials attached to the Water Resources Department (WRD) said that as water discharged from dams in Karnataka was reduced on Wednesday, the inflow into Mettur dam was also reduced. On Thursday afternoon, water released from Karnataka dams increased to 1.04 lakh cusecs. So from Friday, the inflow will increase again to Mettur dam, officials point out.