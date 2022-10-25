Inflow into Mettur dam reduced to 50,000 cusecs

The Hindu Bureau
October 25, 2022 18:40 IST

The inflow into the Stanley Reservoir in Mettur that was 65,000 cusecs on Monday was reduced to 50,000 cusecs here on Tuesday.

At 8 a.m., the water level stood at its full reservoir level (FRL) of 120 feet while the storage was also at its maximum capacity of 93.47 thousand million cubic feet (tmc ft). The entire quantum of inflow was discharged into Cauvery River - 21,500 cusecs through the power house and 28,500 cusecs through the 16-vent Ellis saddle surplus sluices. About 200 cusecs is being discharged through the East-West bank canal for irrigation.

Meanwhile, the water level at Bhavanisagar reservoir or Lower Bhavani dam in Erode district continues to be maintained at 102 feet against its full reservoir level of 105 feet.

At 8 a.m., the inflow stood at 2,121 cusecs while the discharge was 800 cusecs into Lower Bhavani Project canal and 1,200 cusecs into River Bhavani. The storage was 30.31 tmc ft against the capacity of 32.80 tmc ft.

