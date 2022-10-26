Inflow into Mettur dam reduced to 30,000 cusecs

ADVERTISEMENT

The inflow into the Stanley Reservoir in Mettur that was 50,000 cusecs on Tuesday reduced to 30,000 cusecs on Wednesday.

At 8 a.m., the water level stood at its full reservoir level (FRL) of 120 feet and the storage was also at its maximum capacity of 93.47 thousand million cubic feet (tmc ft). The entire quantum of inflow was discharged into Cauvery River - 21,500 cusecs through the power house and 8,500 cusecs through the 16-vent Ellis saddle surplus sluices. Officials said that due to drop in rain in the catchment areas, the inflow is expected to drop significantly in the coming days.

Water level at Bhavanisagar reservoir in Erode district is maintained at 102 feet against the full reservoir level of 105 feet. At 8 a.m., the inflow stood at 2,488 cusecs and the discharge was 2,000 cusecs into Lower Bhavani Project canal, 500 cusecs into Arakkankottai and Thadapalli canals and 100 cusecs into River Bhavani. The storage was 30.31 tmc ft against the capacity of 32.80 tmc ft.