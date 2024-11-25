Inflow into Mettur dam increases

Inflow into the Stanley Reservoir in Mettur increased to 6,395 cusecs on Monday. The dam’s water level stood at 109.52 feet against its full capacity of 120 feet. The storage level stood at 77.73 TMC against its full capacity of 93.47 TMC. Inflow into the dam increased to 6,395 cusecs from Sunday’s inflow of 6,229 cusecs. The water discharged from the dam into the River Cauvery for delta irrigation and canal irrigation continued at 1,000 cusecs and 600 cusecs, respectively.

