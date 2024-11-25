 />

November 25, 2024e-Paper

Inflow into Mettur dam increases

Published - November 25, 2024 07:31 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Inflow into the Stanley Reservoir in Mettur increased to 6,395 cusecs on Monday. The dam’s water level stood at 109.52 feet against its full capacity of 120 feet. The storage level stood at 77.73 TMC against its full capacity of 93.47 TMC. Inflow into the dam increased to 6,395 cusecs from Sunday’s inflow of 6,229 cusecs. The water discharged from the dam into the River Cauvery for delta irrigation and canal irrigation continued at 1,000 cusecs and 600 cusecs, respectively.

Published - November 25, 2024 07:31 pm IST

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.