Inflow into Mettur dam increases

Inflow into Stanley Reservoir in Mettur increased to 31,575 cusecs on Friday. The dam’s water level stood at 102.92 feet against its full reservoir level of 120 feet. The storage level stood at 68.67 tmc ft against its full capacity of 93.47 tmc ft. Inflow into the dam increased to 31,575 cusecs from Thursday’s inflow of 29,307 cusecs. The amount of water discharged from the dam into River Cauvery for delta irrigation and canal irrigation continued at 7,500 cusecs and 600 cusecs respectively.

Related Topics Salem