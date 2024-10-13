Inflow into Mettur dam increases

Water level in Mettur dam stood at 89.26 feet on Sunday against its full capacity of 120 feet. The storage level stood at 51.81 tmc ft against its full capacity of 93.47 tmc ft. Inflow into the dam increased to 6,445 cusecs from Saturday’s inflow of 4,938 cusecs. The amount of water discharged from the dam into River Cauvery for delta irrigation reduced to 10,000 cusecs from 12,000 cusecs. For canal irrigation, water discharge from the dam reduced to 500 cusecs from 700 cusecs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Health Minister inspects Omalur GH

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian made a surprise visit to Omalur Government Hospital on Sunday afternoon and inspected the outpatient ward, inpatient ward, dispensary, Siddha ward, CT scan room, and dialysis centre. The Minister also interacted with the patients and their relatives regarding the treatment provided to them and had a discussion with the doctors on the treatment extended to the patients.

Salem district receives 113.1 mm of rainfall

In the 24 hours that ended at 6 a.m., on Sunday, Salem district received 113.1 mm of rainfall and the average rainfall was 7.07 mm. Veeraganoor received the highest amount of 38 mm of rain, followed by 20.2 mm in Sankari, 19 mm in Nathakarai, 11 mm in Danishpet, 8 mm each at Gangavalli and Thammampatti, 4 mm in Attur, 3.6 mm in Salem, 0.9 mm in Vazhapadi, and 0.4 mm in Mettur.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Sunday afternoon, heavy rain lashed Salem city for over 45 minutes. Rainwater entered houses in Selva Nagar in Kitchipalayam and Ambedkar Nagar in Kalarampatti. Residents staged a road roko and Salem Corporation officials rushed to the spot and assured them to drain the water following which the residents withdrew their protest. Similarly, rainwater stagnated on Kitchipalayam Main Road, Chinna Kadai Veethi, and at First and Second Agraharam.

Sri Lankan refugees stage road roko in Dharmapuri

Demanding basic amenities and a burial ground, over 200 Sri Lankan refugees at Samankottai camp staged a road roko on Palacode-Kesarkuli Dam Road on Sunday. They alleged that seven months ago, they were shifted to the Samankottai camp. But there were no basic amenities such as roads, drinking water, and burial ground in the camp. On Sunday, Roopan (55) of the camp died due to health issues. But they were unable to bury the body due to non-availability of burial ground, the refugees added.

On information, Revenue and Police officials rushed to the spot and assured them to look into the demands and provide space for burying the body. Based on the assurance, they withdrew their protest.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.