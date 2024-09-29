GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Inflow into Mettur dam increases

Published - September 29, 2024 08:35 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

The water level at Mettur Dam on Sunday stood at 96.19 feet against its full capacity of 120 feet. The storage level stood at 60.01 TMC against its full capacity of 93.47 TMC. Inflow into the dam increased to 2,718 cusecs from Saturday’s inflow of 2,556 cusecs. The amount of water discharged from the dam into the River Cauvery for delta irrigation and canal irrigation continued at 15,000 cusecs and 700 cusecs, respectively.

Two die in accident in Namakkal

Two persons died after a collision between two minivans on Saturday. R. Thangam (34), a grocer residing at Veppillaipatti near Vazhapadi in Salem district, was returning home from Belukurichi in Namakkal district with Periyasamy (38) and Ayyappan (37), with Thangam at the wheel. At Nallampatti, they collided with another minivan carrying four persons coming in the opposite direction. Thangam died on the spot, while the others were taken to Rasipuram Government Hospital and later referred to Salem Government Hospital, where Periyasamy succumbed to his injuries. Belukurichi police have registered a case and are investigating further.

Published - September 29, 2024 08:35 pm IST

