Inflow into Mettur dam increases

The inflow into Stanley Reservoir in Mettur increased to 17,014 cusecs on Monday.

The dam’s water level stood at 110.77 feet against the full reservoir level of 120 feet. The storage level stood at 79.50 tmc ft against its full capacity of 93.47 tmc ft. Inflow into the dam increased to 17,014 cusecs from the Sunday’s inflow of 14,629 cusecs. The amount of water discharged from the dam into River Cauvery for delta and canal irrigation continued at 23,000 cusecs and 700 cusecs, respectively.