Inflow into Mettur dam increases

Inflow into Stanley Reservoir in Mettur increased to 11,631 cusecs on Friday.

The dam’s water level stood at 112.39 feet against the full reservoir level of 120 feet. The storage level stood at 81.85 tmc ft against its full capacity of 93.47 tmc ft. Inflow into the dam increased to 11,631 cusecs from Thursday’s inflow of 6,619 cusecs. The amount of water discharged from the dam into River Cauvery for delta irrigation and canal irrigation continued at 23,000 cusecs and 700 cusecs respectively.

Officials attached to Water Resources Department (WRD) said that due to rain in catchment areas inflow to the dam had increased.