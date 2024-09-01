Inflow into Mettur dam increases

Water level in Mettur dam stood at 115.82 feet against its full capacity of 120 feet on Sunday.

The storage level stood at 86.95 TMC against its full capacity of 93.47 TMC. Inflow increased to 19,199 cusecs from Saturday’s inflow of 6,396 cusecs. The amount of water discharged from the dam into the River Cauvery for Delta irrigation and canal irrigation was maintained at 13,500 cusecs and 700 cusecs, respectively.

Officials attached to the Water Resources Department (WRD) said that following rain in catchment areas and water discharged from Karnataka dams, over 25,000 cusecs of water reached Biligundlu on Sunday and that water will reach Mettur dam by night and inflow will further increase, officials added.

Man kills mother in Erode

Anandhan (45), a powerloom worker and resident of S.G. Valasu near Veerappanchatram in Erode, was arrested for murder by the Veerappanchatram police. on Sunday.

The police said Angammal (72), Anandan’s mother, who was staying in his house was found dead on Saturday evening with injuries on her face. A postmortem report confirmed that she was beaten to death. The police questioned Anandan and found out that he had beaten his mother as she refused to give him money to repay his debts.

Van driver dies in accident in Namakkal

A mini van with a group of cooks from Tiruchi district, who were returning from Mysuru after work, collided with a truck parked on the roadside early Sunday morning at Attaiyampatti Pirivu near Rasipuram in Namakkal district.

The van driver Moorthy, alias Dakshinamoorthy (32) sustained injuries and died. Five workers in the van, Dinesh (34), Kathirvel (22), Madhankumar (26), Naveenkumar (27) and Nikendran (23) sustained injuries and were admitted to Rasipuram Government Hospital. The Vennandur police registered a case and are investigating.

Man dies after train hits him in Salem

Saravanan (54), a resident of Amani Kondalampatti who runs a powerloom unit at his house, died after he was hit by the Salem-Virddhachalam passenger train while crossing a railway track at Ayothiyapattinam on Saturday evening. The Railway Police sent the body to Salem Government Hospital for postmortem.

Woman electrocuted in Salem

G. Radha (23), a resident of Amman Nagar near Chinna Tirupathi suffered electric shock and fainted when she touched the fan switch on Sunday morning. Her family members took her to Salem Government Hospital but doctors pronounced she died on the way to the hospital. The Kannankurichi police registered a case and are investigating.