Inflow into Mettur dam increases

Mettur dam’s water level stood at 118.39 feet on Sunday, against its full capacity of 120 feet. The storage level stood at 90.92 tmc ft against its full capacity of 93.47 tmc ft. Inflow into the dam increased to 6,598 cusecs from Saturday’s inflow of 6,467 cusecs. The amount of water discharged from the dam into River Cauvery for delta irrigation and for canal irrigation continued at 12,000 cusecs and 700 cusecs respectively.

Man dies in accident in Erode

Jayakumar (45), a cameraman for a local television channel in Erode, died on Sunday morning when he went to the Erode bus stand to go to Tiruchengode. When he was walking in a gap between two buses in the bus stand, a government bus driver reversed the bus without noticing him. He was stuck between the buses and sustained injuries. He died on the way to the Erode Government Hospital. The Erode Town police registered a case and are investigating.

Relatives receive girl’s body in Salem

Parents of a 10-year-old girl, who was attacked by a mentally disturbed person in Namakkal district on July 27 and died on August 22, received her body on Sunday after assurance from the Tiruchengode police that the accused would be detained under the provisions of Goondas Act.

The girl, who was residing at Sakthinaickenpalayam in Namakkal district, was attacked by a mentally disturbed person and was admitted to a private hospital in Salem. On Thursday, she died after three weeks of treatment. Demanding severe punishment to the accused and a government job for a family member of the deceased, the girl’s relatives did not accept the body for the past three days after post-mortem at Salem Government Hospital. On Sunday, the Tiruchengode police held talks with the parents and assured them that their demands would be looked into.