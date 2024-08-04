Inflow into Mettur dam increases

Water level in Mettur dam and its storage level on Sunday stood at their full capacities of 120 feet and 93.47 tmc ft respectively. Inflow into the dam increased to 73,673 cusecs from the Saturday’s inflow of 70,000 cusecs. The amount of water discharged from the dam into the River Cauvery is maintained at 70,000 cusecs.

Centre will provide funds if T.N. is bifurcated, says BJP vice-president

“If Tamil Nadu is bifurcated and Salem is the capital of the new state, we (the BJP) will get ₹20,000 crore from the Union Government for its development,” Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State vice-president K.P. Ramalingam said in Salem on Sunday. He was responding to a question on the allegations by the DMK that the Centre provided more funds to Andhra Pradesh.

Man injured in elephant attack in Dharmapuri

C. Selvakumar (40), a farmer of Thonnakuttahalli near Yeriyur in Dharmapuri district, was attacked by an elephant in his farm early Sunday morning. On hearing his cries, local people burst crackers and chased the elephant away. In the attack, he sustained fracture in his right leg. The villagers admitted him to Pennagaram Government Hospital. The Forest Department is enquiring the incident.

Gang attacks security in Krishnagiri

Seenappa (63) of Kuttalapalli near Hosur in Krishnagiri district was attacked by a five-member gang on Sunday morning. He was working as a security guard at a land at Venkatespuram. On Sunday morning, the gang came in an autorickshaw and reportedly attacked him with knives and fled from the spot. The local residents admitted him to the Hosur government hospital. The Bagalur police registered a case and are investigating.