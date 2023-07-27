HamberMenu
Inflow into Mettur Dam increases

July 27, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Inflow into the Stanley Reservoir in Mettur increased to 10,232 cusecs on Thursday evening.

Following an increase in water discharge from dams in Karnataka, the amount of water coming into Mettur dam started to increase on Wednesday evening. On Wednesday morning, the inflow into the dam was only 177 cusecs. But at 9.45 p.m., the inflow increased to 2,100 cusecs.

On Thursday at 8 a.m., inflow into the dam increased to 3,343 cusecs and in the evening, the inflow touched 10,232 cusecs.

At 4 p.m. on Thursday, the dam’s level stood at 64.80 feet against its full capacity of 120 feet. The storage stood at 28.39 tmc ft, against its full capacity of 93.47 tmc ft. Discharge from the dam for delta irrigation continues at 12,000 cusecs.

Officials attached to the Water Resources Department said that from dams in Karnataka, over 25,000 cusecs was released. So in the coming days, the inflow into Mettur Dam would increase, the officials added.

Ends.

