Inflow into Mettur dam increases

SALEM Inflow into Stanley Reservoir in Mettur increased to 1.25 lakh cusecs on Saturday, and the same amount of water was released into River Cauvery.

On Saturday, the dam’s water level and storage level stood at their full capacities of 120 feet and 93.47 tmc ft respectively. At 6.30 a.m., the inflow increased to 65,000 cusecs from Friday’s inflow of 55,000 cusecs. At 8 a.m., it was 85,000 cusecs, and at noon, it was 1.10 lakh cusecs and at 7.30 p.m., the inflow further increased to 1.25 lakh cusecs.

The water discharged into River Cauvery also increased to 1.25 lakh cusecs, including 1,03,500 cusecs through the 16-vent surplus sluices and 21,500 cusecs through the dam and powerhouse tunnel. For canal irrigation, water discharge is maintained at 200 cusecs.

As the inflow crossed one lakh cusecs, the Water Resources Department issued flood warning to 11 districts in the delta region on Saturday. The Ministry of Jal Shakti also issued an advisory warning about the increase in inflow.