Inflow into Mettur dam increases

The inflow into Stanley Reservoir in Mettur increased to 22,000 cusecs and the same quantity of water was discharged into river Cauvery on Thursday.

At 8 a.m., the water level stood at its full capacity of 120 feet for the 34th consecutive day, and the storage was 93.47 tmc ft. The inflow into the dam continued at 18,000 cusecs. At 4 p.m., the inflow increased further to 22,000 cusecs. The water discharged into the Cauvery increased to 22,000 cusecs from 18,000 cusecs. For canal irrigation, the water discharge is maintained at 600 cusecs.

Water Resources Department officials said that as rain in catchment areas resumed, the inflow into the dam increased.