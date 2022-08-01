Inflow into Mettur Dam increases

The inflow into the Stanley Reservoir in Mettur increased to 42,000 cusecs on Monday.

The dam’s water level stood at its full capacity of 120 feet for the 17th consecutive day, and the storage was 93.47 tmc.

The inflow into the dam increased to 42,000 cusecs from Sunday’s inflow of 31,000 cusecs. The inflow remained constant until evening.

The water discharged into the Cauvery River increased to 41,000 cusecs from 30,000 cusecs, including 23,000 cusecs through the dam and power house tunnel and 18,000 cusecs through the 16-vent surplus sluices.

For canal irrigation, the water discharged through the East-West bank canal is maintained at 300 cusecs.

Water Resources Department officials said that continuous rain in catchment areas increased the inflow into the dam. “We are expecting the inflow to increase further. So, we warned people living in low-lying areas to move to safer places,” they said.