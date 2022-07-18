Inflow into Mettur Dam increases

The inflow into Mettur dam increased to 1.29 lakh cusecs and water discharge was maintained at 1.33 lakh cusecs on Monday.

After the Stanley Reservoir in Mettur attained its full capacity of 120 feet, the inflow into the dam was completely discharged into the Cauvery from Saturday. Phase by phase, the water discharge increased and on Sunday, 1.33 lakh cusecs was discharged from the dam, and it continued on Monday.

On Monday, at 8 a.m., the inflow into the dam was 1,29,403 cusecs and at noon, it was reduced to 1,28,894 cusecs. By 4 p.m., the inflow again increased to 1,29,403 cusecs. The water discharge was maintained at 1.33 lakh cusecs, including 1.10 lakh cusecs through 16-vent surplus sluices and 23,000 cusecs through the dam and power house tunnel. For canal irrigation, water discharge is maintained at 500 cusecs.

Bhavanisagar reservoir

The water level in Bhavanisagar reservoir is nearing 98 feet against the full reservoir level (FRL) of 105 feet on Monday.

Officials of the Water Resources Department said that at 8 a.m., the water level stood at 97.58 feet while the inflow stood at 7,294 cusecs. The discharge from Pilloor reservoir at Mettupalayam in Coimbatore was also reduced to 6,000 cusecs from 12,000 cusecs. The storage was 26.87 tmc ft against the capacity of 32.80 tmc ft. The discharge stood at 905 cusecs, they added.