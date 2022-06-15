Inflow into Mettur dam increases

Cauvery Water released from Mettur Reservoir running to the brim at Tiruchi city, for cultivation in Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam districts. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY M

The inflow into the Mettur dam increased to 3,996 cusecs on Wednesday.

Water level in the dam stood at 112.11 feet against its full capacity of 120 feet and the storage was 81,442 mcft. The inflow into the dam increased to 3,996 cusecs from Tuesday’s inflow of 2,526 cusecs. The discharge from the dam into Cauvery river continued as 15,000 cusecs. Public Works Department (PWD) officials claimed rain in catchment areas on Tuesday was the reason for the increase in inflow.